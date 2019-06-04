Buy Photo Scales of justice logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The part owner of a York County storage-tank installation and removal business has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzling between $200,000 and $400,000 from the Dover-based company.

Wendi E. Detter, 46, appeared Monday, June 3, in Harrisburg's federal court, where she was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by two years of the federal version of probation, according to federal court records.

The company, YCP Inc., is located in the 1500 block of Oak Lane in Dover Township, according to its website. However, it was incorporated in Delaware, federal records state.

A message left on Detter's listed phone number was not returned Tuesday, June 4. She is now living in Lititz, Lancaster County, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Detter pleaded guilty in February 2018 to one count of felony wire fraud related to the thefts.

On Monday, she was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to Jean Capello, the listed victim in the case, according to federal records.

A document filed by her federal public defender acknowledges that Detter actually stole between $200,000 and $400,000, but that the agreed-upon restitution amount would be $100,000.

Detter owned 49% of YCP Inc. while Capello owned 51% and served as CEO, according to Detter's indictment.

Cooked the books: Between about January 2010 and about June 2015, Detter — who, as president, was responsible for the day-to-day management of the company and had access to all its accounts and records — embezzled YCP Inc.'s funds, according to federal court records.

She issued YCP Inc. checks that she made payable to herself and to cash, then used the money "for her own personal benefit and financial gain," federal court records state.

To hide her thefts, she cooked the books by making false entries into the company's accounting software, according to her indictment.

Presiding U.S. Middle District Judge John E. Jones III ordered Detter to report to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, on July 1, court records state.

Jones then ordered that monthly restitution be taken from Detter's prison inmate account, in an amount equal to 50% of her the total funds in her account, less her telephone allowance, according to court records.

The judge also ordered that, once released, Detter pay at least $50 each month toward restitution as a condition of her supervised release, which is the federal version of probation.

No one at YCP Inc. could be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

