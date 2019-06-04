Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Fairview Township man spotted sleeping in his car near state game lands in Warrington Township fled from authorities and led them on a chase into Maryland while reaching speeds of 140 mph, according to authorities.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission filed charges alleging 20-year-old John Maclane Sheibley fled from game commission officers, Carroll Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police and Maryland State Police the morning of Thursday, May 30.

Sheibley, of the 400 block of Chestnut Way, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person, as well as summary offenses.

As of Tuesday, June 4, he remained free after posting $75,000 bail.

More: Police: Trooper shoots at fleeing suspect on Route 30

More: York Twp. man involved in fatal I-83 crash last month accused of stabbing wife, mother-in-law

Fled: Charging documents state Deputy State Game Warden Ted Richards and Deputy Michael Shea found Sheibley sleeping in his vehicle on state game lands on Old Mountain Road and Garret Road about 11:15 a.m.

He was blocking the gate of a game commission parking area, and the two wardens tried to get his ID from him, but he refused, according to authorities.

Sheibley turned his vehicle on and handed his ID to the two wardens, and Sheibley then struck Richards' vehicle and took off, court documents allege.

The two wardens got into the vehicle and gave chase, but they lost sight of him, officials said.

About 15 minutes later, a Carroll Township Police officer spotted Sheibley on Route 15 southbound and followed him into Adams County, according to charging documents.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens, but Sheibley didn't stop, document say. He allegedly fled for about 15 miles at speeds of about 65 mph before pulling over at mile marker 14.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-559-3520. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

The officer tried to get Sheibley to exit the vehicle, but he refused, according to officials. The officer broke Sheibley's driver-side window when he saw Sheibley's car was still in drive, but Sheibley fled again, according to authorities.

Sheibley was driving at speeds of more than 110 mph on Route 15, and the Carroll Township officer stopped the chase and allowed Pennsylvania State Police to continue, court documents allege.

Pennsylvania troopers followed him at speeds of more than 120 mph before he crossed the Maryland line, at which point Maryland State Police joined the chase, officials said.

While in Maryland, Sheibley went at speeds of about 140 mph before he was stopped by spike strips, court documents allege.

Sheibley was arraigned on his charges Friday, May 31. No phone number could be found for him, and he does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8 at District Judge Richard Thomas' office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/04/fairview-twp-man-allegedly-led-police-140-mph-chase/1340559001/