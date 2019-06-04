Paul Tencza (Photo: Submitted)

A Dallastown man is accused of cutting the neck of his mother's boyfriend during a fight early Sunday morning, according to police.

York Area Regional Police said Paul Stanley Tencza, 21, was arguing with Scottie Stiffler, 46, in the kitchen of Tencza's home when the argument became physical about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Stiffler had Tencza against the kitchen counter, so Tencza grabbed a knife and swung it at him, cutting his neck, court documents state.

Police said Stiffler and Tencza had been drinking that night.

Stiffler did not want medical attention when first responders arrived and he was uncooperative with police, according to charging documents.

Stiffler, of the 200 block of South Pleasant Avenue, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

On Tuesday, June 4, he remained in York County Prison on $15,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed.

York Area Regional Police said in a news release that charges are pending for Stiffler.

