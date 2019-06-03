Michael Coy (Photo: Submitted)

A former York Suburban High School Spanish teacher accused of having sex with a student now faces trial in county court.

During his preliminary hearing Monday, June 3, Michael S. Coy, 41, stipulated to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Spring Garden Township Police, according to the office of District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy.

That means the defense did not contest police allegations for the purposes of Monday's hearing.

Clancy's office confirmed Coy's case was forwarded to the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Coy's attorney Chris Ferro said he was pleased with the outcome of Monday's hearing.

"I am confident that we will be able to resolve this matter in a fair fashion," he said.

Coy, of the 300 block of South Royal Street in Springettsbury Township, is charged with the third-degree felonies of institutional sexual assault, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor. He remains free on $25,000 bail

The background: According to charging documents, York Suburban School District administrators reported the alleged sexual contact to township police in February.

Spring Garden Township Detective James Hott, the lead investigator in the case, noted in charging documents that Coy and then-17-year-old teen sent each other text messages over a period of months.

York Suburban High School teacher Michael S. Coy is accused of having sex with a student and was criminally charged on April 1, 2019. (Photo: Submitted)

In June 2018, the contact between Coy and the student culminated in sexual intercourse, according to charging documents filed by Hott.

Investigators examined the girl's cellphone and found that the texts between Coy and the teen started in April 2018 and ended in June 2018, documents state.

"In June 2018, the two begin to schedule to meet," Hott wrote in charging documents. "Also in June 2018 the text communication does turn sexual in nature."

Coy sent at least one photo of himself to the girl, said police, who described it as a nonsexual picture.

Coy resigned from his position as a Spanish teacher on April 1, the same day charges were filed.

