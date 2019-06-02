Melanie Rodriguez-Martinez (Photo: Submitted)

A York City woman drove drunk through a fatal crash scene that was being actively investigated on I-83, charging documents allege.

A fatal crash at 9 a.m. May 24 closed Interstate 83 southbound at Exit 8, Glen Rock, while numerous Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employees and state troopers were working, an affidavit states.

Namitha Alicea, 41, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, was killed in that crash along with her dog, police said.

About four hours after the crash near mile marker 4.4, Melanie Rodriguez-Martinez, 36, of the 900 block of East Princess Street, sped through the scene, narrowly missing PennDOT workers before getting off at the Shrewsbury exit, police said.

She was arrested the following day and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and reckless driving, along with other traffic violations, documents state.

She was released on $2,500 unsecured bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9:45 a.m. June 14 before Magisterial District Judge Lindy Sweeney, according to court records.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jason Groff said in charging documents that traffic had been routed off the interstate before Rodriguez-Martinez came through.

Both lanes and shoulders were blocked off by PennDOT and marked police vehicles with flashing lights and roadway signs, police said.

After exiting the highway, Rodriguez-Martinez was stopped at the intersection of the Shrewsbury exit and East Forest Avenue, and officers immediately observed an odor of alcohol around her and slurred speech, according to charging documents.

She was asked to get out of her car to speak with troopers, and then she "became verbally combative" and refused standard field sobriety testing, Groff stated.

A preliminary breath test was positive for alcohol, police said, so Martinez-Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Upon searching her vehicle, troopers discovered she had urinated in the driver's seat and had an empty bottle of vodka in the front compartment, documents state.

Her blood was drawn and sent for testing, according to charging documents.

Records indicate she was driving on a suspended license and had previously been arrested for a DUI in December, police said.

Martinez-Rodriguez did not return a call requesting comment.

