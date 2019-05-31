Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

York City Police are investigating an armed carjacking outside of a gas station Thursday in York City.

Officer Derek Hartman, the department's spokesman, said Jajuan Gibson, of York City, was robbed of his car outside the Sunoco on 260 N. Sherman St. about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Gibson was leaving the store when two men wearing hoodies and masks approached him with a gun.

They went through his pockets and entered the vehicle he had been driving, Hartman said.

The vehicle was recovered about 7 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text "Yorktips" and the information to 847-411 or through the York City Police app. Texting tips is the best method for conveying information in this case, and it is anonymous.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

