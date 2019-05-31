CLOSE Red Lion football remembers two teammates killed in crash (2015)

The Red Lion-area woman who provided teens alcohol before they died in a fiery crash in 2015 was led away in cuffs after her hearing Friday, but she won't be sentenced for another two months.

Jodie Tierney, 48, whose guilty verdict was upheld by the state Superior Court on May 22, was scheduled to be resentenced Friday. But the resentencing was pushed to July 29.

Tierney, now of the 300 block of Pine Valley Drive in Chanceford Township, had been free on $50,000 bail since February 2018 pending her appeal, which was decided by the Superior Court earlier this month.

On Friday, Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook said the Superior Court has the case for 30 days after the decision in case Tierney wishes to appeal, however Tierney's attorney said during the hearing that wouldn’t be happening.

“This just happened to be a pocket of time where I thought we could resolve these matters,” Cook said during Friday's hearing.

Additionally, prosecutors motioned to revoke Tierneys bail following the Superior Court's ruling.

Her attorney Demetra Mehta, told the judge they would not be opposed to the motion.

“I love you sweetheart,” her husband Stephen Tierney said as his wife was led away in handcuffs.

Mehta declined comment following Friday's hearing.

In addition to affirming Jodie Tierney's conviction after reviewing the defense's arguments for a new trial, the Superior Court sided with prosecutors who had filed their own appeal of the case.

Prosecutors, in their appeal, had argued that Tierney's convictions for counts of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment shouldn't "merge" for sentencing purposes.

Jodie Tierney (Photo: Submitted)

New sentence: Earlier this month, the Superior Court agreed in its 48-page opinion that the trial judge should have handed down separate sentences on those counts.

Because of that, the appellate court vacated Tierney's sentence and ordered she be resentenced in York County Common Pleas Court.

On May 23, chief deputy prosecutor Tim Barker confirmed that the Superior Court's resentencing ruling in favor of the prosecution means he can ask that Tierney's sentences on the involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment convictions be run consecutively.

"The court could ... give a higher sentence," he said.

Stone Hill, left, and Nicholas Mankin. (Photo: Submitted)

The background: Stone Hill, 17, and Nick Mankin, 16, were killed shortly after 7 p.m. June 16, 2015, when Stone lost control of his SUV, which flipped, slammed into a utility pole and burst into flames on Slab Road in Lower Chanceford Township, just minutes from Stone's home.

They were on their way to Stone's house from the Tierney home at the time on Percheron Drive in Windsor Township, where they had spent the day hanging out, swimming and drinking, according to trial testimony.

Tierney was convicted July 20, 2017, of two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment and one count each of corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors.

She was sentenced to 2½ to six years in state prison.

Barker has described the teen drinking parties at the Tierney home as "ragers."

"The parenting displayed (by the Tierneys) in this case rivals some of the worst I've ever seen," Cook has said.

Stephen Tierney (Photo: Submitted)

Probation for husband: Stephen Tierney, 48, was sentenced to three years' probation on his case.

He pleaded guilty July 10, 2017, on the eve of trial, to corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors.

Stephen Tierney's guilty plea was not for the deaths of Stone and Nick. It was for allowing the group of his older son's teen friends to drink at his home on one occasion.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

