Hanover Police are searching for someone who shot a man during a home-invasion robbery early Friday morning.

The department said in a news release that an armed man forcibly entered a home in the 100 block of Spring Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect then hit a man who lived there, 47, and demanded money and jewelry.

A 34-year-old Taneytown, Maryland, man who was visiting the home was shot in the chest during the robbery, police said.

The suspect took a purse, cash and a cellphone, and fled, according to the release. He was last seen walking north on Spring Avenue toward School Avenue.

The Taneytown man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police, who did not specify the hospital nor did they name the victim.

A woman who lived at the home, 36, was not injured in the incident. The 47-year-old man declined medical attention.

Police described the suspect as a man with average building wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, black pants and white sneakers. He used a handgun in the incident, the release states.

Authorities believe the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

