Hanover Police are searching for a woman who they said robbed an employee at knife point inside the Hanover Mall.

The department said in a news release the robbery occurred about 3 p.m. Monday, May 27.

Police said the woman approached an 18-year-old employee at the register, then took a knife out and demanded she open the cash register.

The victim gave the woman an undetermined amount of money from the register. The women then fled on foot, according to the release.

She ran through another business and exited on the Eichelberger Street side of the mall, where police said she may have fled in a vehicle.

The employee was working alone at the time.

The suspect was described as white, in her 20's or 30's, wearing a grayish-white hoodie and black pants. She also had light-colored, possibly blonde hair and bruising around one of her eyes, the release states.

The department also released a photo of a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information on that person or the incident is asked to call police at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

