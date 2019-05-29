Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A woman shot in York City on Tuesday night was not the intended target, according to authorities.

York City Police said in a news release that Alicia Scott, 39, was shot once in the hip in the area of East Market Street and Lee Street about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 28.

Officer Derek Hartman, the department's public information officer, said investigators do not know how many shooters there were, but he said multiple shots were fired.

Scott initially tried to take herself to the hospital by vehicle, but she was unable to and had to call an ambulance, according to Hartman.

Hartman did not know what Scott was doing in the area at the time of the shooting.

"We don't think she had a gun and was shooting," he said.

On Wednesday morning, Hartman said Scott was still at York Hospital and in stable condition.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text "Yorktips" and the information to 847-411 or through the York City Police app. Texting tips is the best method for conveying information in this case, and it is anonymous.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

