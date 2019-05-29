Police search for West Manchester Twp. hit-and-run driver
West Manchester Township Police are searching for a teen who they say fled the scene of a Tuesday crash outside a Dairy Queen.
The department said in a news release that a teen got into a silver Dodge Durango in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen at 1470 Roosevelt Ave. about 3:15 p.m.
He then backed into a white Genesis G70, causing damage to its bumper.
The victim tried to approach the driver, but he fled, according to police.
The department released a photo of the hit-and-run driver Wednesday.
Anyone who can identify the teen is asked to contact police at 717-792-9514.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/29/police-seek-w-manchester-twp-hit-and-run-driver/1270391001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.