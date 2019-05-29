Police are searching for a person who they say fled from the scene of a crash outside the Dairy Queen at 1740 Roosevelt Avenue Tuesday, May 29. Photo courtesy of West Manchester Township Police. (Photo: Submitted)

West Manchester Township Police are searching for a teen who they say fled the scene of a Tuesday crash outside a Dairy Queen.

The department said in a news release that a teen got into a silver Dodge Durango in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen at 1470 Roosevelt Ave. about 3:15 p.m.

He then backed into a white Genesis G70, causing damage to its bumper.

The victim tried to approach the driver, but he fled, according to police.

The department released a photo of the hit-and-run driver Wednesday.

Anyone who can identify the teen is asked to contact police at 717-792-9514.

