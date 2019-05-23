Tevin Smith (Photo: Submitted)

A man spotted acting suspiciously outside two West York businesses fled from officers and ditched a knife as they approached him, according to police.

West York Police arrested Tevin Smith, 19, on Wednesday, May 22, after he tossed a knife while running from officers, police said.

Smith, of no fixed address, is charged with the felonies of attempted robbery and flight to avoid apprehension and the misdemeanors of possessing an instrument of crime and disorderly conduct.

Police said Smith was dressed in all black clothing and had his hood up with a bandanna covering his mouth while outside the Smoker's Outlet on West Market Street about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The store closes about that time, and Smith was staring into the building from the outside, court documents allege.

He fled when someone pulled into a parking lot of the store, police said.

At about 9:30 p.m. Smith was spotted wearing the same clothes near the Dollar General, also on West Market Street, court documents state.

13-inch knife: Officers approached Smith, who fled while displaying a 13-inch long knife, authorities said.

A West Manchester Township Police officer arrested Smith in the 1300 block of West Market Street, according to police.

Smith told officers he ran because he wanted to get rid of the knife, charging documents state. Police said there was a warrant for Smith's arrest from Blair County, which he was aware of.

A Blair County judge issued the warrant after Smith failed to attend a court proceeding on his theft case, according to court records.

Smith was taken to the county's central booking unit and arraigned on Thursday morning. He remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

West York Police said Smith had been casing local businesses in the area.

Anyone who saw someone matching his description Wednesday night is asked to call police at 717-854-1975.

