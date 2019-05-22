Road rage logo (Photo: Submitted)

A Dover-area man who pleaded guilty to road-rage charges in 2012 has been arrested again — this time for allegedly ramming a car repeatedly and running it off the road.

Michael Ray Toomey, 48, of the first block of Zeigler Road in Warrington Township, remains free on $50,000 bail, charged with three counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, one count for each time he allegedly rammed another vehicle. He's also charged with one count of making terroristic threats.

Northern York County Regional Police said the road rage happened Tuesday, May 21, on Butter, Nursery and Mountain roads in Dover Township.

A witness to the ramming called 911, which is how officers were first alerted, police said; the alleged victim, Anthony Peluso, called 911 a short time after that.

The allegations: An officer found Peluso's Ford Focus stopped in the middle of the road in the 5800 block of Mountain Road with heavy rear-end damage, according to charging documents.

Peluso told the officer that a dark green 2001 Saturn sedan in front of him began to "brake check" him, meaning slamming on his brakes to force Peluso to do the same, documents state.

The Saturn's driver, later determined to be Toomey, slowed to speeds well below the posted limit, according to police.

Peluso told the officer that Toomey then put his Saturn in reverse and tried to back into Peluso's car, documents allege.

Peluso said that's when he drove around the Saturn, police said.

Forced off road? But Toomey followed Peluso, ramming the man's Ford and forcing it into a field along Nursery Road, documents allege.

Peluso got back on the road, but was rammed again by Toomey's Saturn, causing Peluso to lose control, according to charging documents.

Peluso told the officer he then turned onto Mountain Road in an effort to get away from the Saturn, but Toomey again rammed his car, documents allege.

At that point, Toomey got out of the Saturn and screamed, "I'm going to f—ing kill you," according to documents.

Peluso lives nearby and ran home, according to police, who said Peluso indicated he feared for his safety.

In addition to the heavy rear-end damage, the Ford also had mud on it consistent with being off-road, according to police, who said Peluso escaped injury.

Officers went to Toomey's home, where they found the Saturn parked behind his house as if he was trying to hide it, charging documents state.

Front-end damage: The Saturn had heavy front-end damage and a blown front tire, police said.

Toomey said Peluso rammed him first, and pointed out light scratches on the Saturn's rear bumper, but the damage wasn't consistent with what he claimed had happened, charging documents state.

Toomey denied ramming the Ford, but told officers, "I was so pissed after he passed me that I don't know what happened after that," charging documents allege.

He initially said he didn't call 911 because his cellphone was dead, but when officers checked it, the phone was fully charged, documents state.

Asked why he didn't call police when he got home, Toomey responded, "I hate the f—ing police, every time I'm involved in an incident, I get arrested even when I'm innocent," according to charging documents.

The person who witnessed the road rage and first called 911 told officers it appeared Toomey's Saturn was "messing" with Peluso's Ford, documents state.

He also said that after the Ford passed the Saturn, the Saturn began chasing it, according to charging documents. The witness said he didn't see the Ford hit the Saturn at all, police said.

2012 road rage: Toomey was arrested by state police just after midnight Sept. 24, 2011, for committing road rage on a man who was having a relationship with Toomey's daughter, according to court records.

In that case, Toomey — driving a gray 1988 Chevrolet pickup truck — chased down the victim in Warrington Township and used his truck to block the victim's path, records state.

The victim drove through a yard to get away, after which Toomey chased the man, got in front of him and brake-checked him.

The victim again maneuvered around Toomey's truck and fled, but Toomey intentionally rammed the rear driver's side of the man's car in the area of East Camping Ground Road and Route 74, according to court records.

After Toomey rammed the man's car a second time, the man jumped out and ran to his grandmother's home, police said.

Toomey got out of his truck, approached the man aggressively and thrice threatened to kill him, court documents state.

Toomey was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault and other offenses. He pleaded guilty in June 2012 to reckless endangerment and careless driving; his more serious charges were dismissed, according to court records.

He was sentenced to two years' probation, records state.

A phone number for Toomey couldn't be found, and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

