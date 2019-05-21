PHOTOS: Zachary Witman trial, 2003
York County DA Stan Rebert speaks to reporters before he enters the Montgomery County Courthouse courtroom on Monday, May 5, 2003.
Zachary Witman, walking with his dad Ron, makes his way up the stairs of the Montgomery County Courthouse on Monday, May 5, 2003.
Zachary Witman, right, walks with his lawyers, David McGlaughlin, left, and Thomas Kearney, center, as the trio enter the Montgomery County Courthouse courtroom on Monday, May 5, 2003.
Zachary Witman, center is framed by his parents, Ron and Susan as the trio enter the Montgomery County Courthouse courtroom on Monday, May 5, 2003.
Zachary Witman, center is framed by his parents, Ron and Susan as the trio enter the Montgomery County Courthouse on Monday, May 5, 2003.
Zachary Witman at the start of jury selection for trial in 2003.
Without stopping to talk to reporters, David McLaughlin, defense attorney for Zachary Witman, 19, crosses East Market Street and leaves the York County Courthouse Wednesday at the end of Witman's trial for the day in May, 2003. Zachary is charged with the 1998 killing of his younger brother Gregory.
Assistant District Attorney Tom Kelley, right, talks to the media in front of the York County Courthouse at the end of the Zachary Witman trial for the day in May, 2003.
Zachary Witman, 19, at right and his father, Ronald, left, cross East Market Street and leave the York County Courthouse Wednesday at the end of his trial for the day in May, 2003. His mother, Amelia "Sue", is in the background. Zachary is charged with the 1998 killing of his younger brother Gregory.
Zachary Witman, 19, is flanked by his parents Amelia "Sue" and Ronald while arriving at the York County Courthouse Wednesday for the start of his trial in May, 2003. Zachary is charged with the 1998 killing of his younger brother Gregory.
Robert Graffin Jr., who lives five houses away from the Witman's, testified Wednesday, May 7, 2003, that he was working in his yard the day of the murder and noticed nothing unusual going on in the neighborhood until emergency workers arrived.
Zachary Witman, 19, is flanked by his parents Amelia "Sue" and Ronald while arriving at the York County Courthouse in May, 2003;, for the start of his trial. In the foreground is one of Zachary's attorneys Tom Kearney. Zachary is charged with the 1998 killing of his younger brother Gregory.
Jeffrey Neal testified in the Witman trial Thurday, May 8, 2003.
Zachary Witman, left, stands by while his father Ron, right, makes a brief statement to the media following testimony in May, 2003.
Artist rendering of Tim Barker speaking in front of the jury in May, 2003.
Artist rendering of David McGlaughlin, left, Judge Uhler and Zachary Witman in May, 2003.
Zachary Witman, right, his father Ron, left, and mother Sue, leave the York County Courthouse for lunch in May, 2003.
Corey Weir testified in the Witman trial on Thursday, May 8, 2003.
PA State Trooper Douglas Woodcock testified in the Witman trial on Thursday, May 8, 2003.
Joan Glushakow, a Witman family friend.
Ron Witman talks to the press before the start at his son's trial in May, 2003.
Ron Witman holds an umbrella for his son Zack as the duo leave the York Courthouse in May, 2003, after a day of testimony.
Nate Kirschman, an EMT who transported Zack Witman to the hospital after his brother was killed testified in May, 2003.
Det. Roger Goodfellow of the Southern Regional Police Department, is the lead investigator in the Zachary Witman murder case in May, 2003.
Zachary Witman outside the York County Courthouse in May, 2003.
Framed by his mother Sue, left, and the media, right, Zachary Witman leaves the York County Courthouse on Monday, May 12, 2003, after a day of testimony.
Ron Witman, father of defendant Zachary Witman, answers media questions outside the York County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 13, 2003. Zachary Witman, 19, is charged with the 1998 stabbing death of his 13-year-old brother Greg.
Tom Kelley, prosecutor in the case of Zachary Witman, answers media questions outside the York County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 13, 2003. Witman, 19, is charged with the 1998 stabbing death of his 13-year-old brother Greg.
Ronald Witman talks to a reporter outside the York County Courthouse Tuesday before the continuation of his son Zachary's trial Tuesday, May 13, 2003.
Ronald Witman and his son Zachary return to the York County Courthouse Tuesday after a lunch break Tuesday, May 13, 2003.
Zachary Witman, leaves the York County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 13, 2003. Witman, 19, is charged with the 1998 stabbing death of his 13-year-old brother Greg.
Zachary Witman returns to court after a lunch break Wednesday, May 14, 2003, with his parents Ronald and Amelia "Sue" Witman.
Zachary Witman (left) returns to court after a lunch break Wednesday with his parents Ronald and Amelia "Sue" Witman Wednesday, May 14, 2003.
Zachary Witman leaves the York County Courthouse for a lunch break Wednesday, May 14, 2003, with his mother Amelia "Sue" Witman.
Deborah Calhoun, of the Pennsylvania State Patrol, testified on the stand at the Zachary Witman trial at the York County Courthouse Wednesday, May 14, 2003.
Deborah Calhoun, of the Pennsylvania State Patrol, testified on the stand at the Zachary Witman trial at the York County Courthouse Wednesday. She is leaving the courthouse at the end of the trial for the day Wednesday, May 14, 2003.
Zachary Witman, right, and his mom, Sue, leave the York County Courthouse following the fifth day of testimony Wednesday, May 14, 2003. Witman, 19, is charged with stabbing his 13-year-old brother, Greg, to death in 1998.
Zachary Witman, left, and his mother Amelia "Sue" Witman leave the York County Courthouse after testimony Thursday, May 15, 2003. The family used pillows to soften the hard seating in the courtroom. Zachary Witman, 20, is charged with the 1998 stabbing death of his younger brother Gregory.
The Witman family defense attorney David M. McGlaughlin leaves the York County Courthouse after testimony Thursday, May 15, 2003.
Prosecutor Tim Barker talks to the media at the York County Courthouse after testimony Thursday, May 15, 2003.
Zachary Witman, left, and his father Ron cross East Market Street as they return to the York County Courthouse after lunch, Thursday, May 15, 2003. Zachary Witman, 19, is charged with the 1998 stabbing death of his younger brother Gregory.
Zachary Witman enters the York County Courthouse with his mother, Amelia "Sue" Witman, Thursday, May 15, 2003. Zachary Witman is charged with the 1998 stabbing death of his younger brother Gregory.
Sue Witman puts her arm around her son Zack as the duo cross Market St. during a rainy lunch break in Thursday, May 15, 2003.
Ronald Witman walks down East Philadelphia Street, Friday, May 16, 2003, with a legal aide after testifing in the murder cse against his son, Zachary Witman. Zachary Witman is charged with the 1998 stabbing death of his brother Gregory.
Zachary Witman exits the York County Courthouse with his mother Amelia "Sue" Witman, Friday, May 16, 2003. Zachary Witman is charged with the 1998 stabbing death of his brother Gregory.
Amelia "Sue" Witman waits for son Zachary Witman to unfasten his umbrella as the two exit the York County Courthouse, Friday, May 16, 2003.
Amelia "Sue" Witman walks toward the York County Courthouse as son Zachary Witman exits the family vehicle, Friday, May 16, 2003. Zachary Witman, 20, is charged with the 1998 stabbing death of his younger brother Gregory.
Zachary Witman outside the courthouse in May of 2003.
Zachary Witman arriving in court in May of 2003.
Sue Witman, the mother of Zachary Witman, enters the York County Courthouse on Monday, May 19, 2003.
Ron Witman, the father of Zachary Witman, leaves the York County Courthouse on Monday, May 19, 2003.
Lawrence D'Apice, the soccer coach for Greg Witman, testified that he was driving the white van that was seen driving in the Witman neighborhood on the day of Greg's murder.
Zachary Witman leaves the York County Courthouse Monday, May 19, 2003.
Surrounded by deputies, Ron Witman exits the York County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon after a jury found his son, Zachary, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Zachary's younger brother, Gregory, in 1998. Witman refused to comment to the media following the trial Tuesday, May 20, 2003.
Surrounded by deputies, Ron Witman exits the York County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon after a jury found his son, Zachary, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Zachary's younger brother, Gregory, in 1998. Witman refused to comment to the media following the trial Tuesday, May 20, 2003.
Ron Witman kisses his wife Amelia "Sue" outside the York County Courthouse as the two waited for a jury to make a decision in the case of their son Zachary Tuesday, May 20, 2003.
Ron Witman talked with the media casually outside the York County Courthouse as a jury deliberated the case of his son Zachary Tuesday, May 20, 2003.
Zachary Witman arrives at the York County Courthouse Tuesday, May 20, 2003, accompanied by Nancy Schmidt, of Chicago. Jury deliberations on his guilt or innocence took place Tuesday. Schmidt is Zachary's mother's cousin.
Surrounded by deputies, Ron Witman exits the York County Courthouse Wednesday, May 21, 2003, after a jury found his son, Zachary, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Zachary's younger brother, Gregory, in 1998. Witman refused to comment to the media following the trial.
Ron Witman grasps a deputy's hand Wednesday, May 21, 2003, at the York County Courthouse while calling his wife after a jury found his son, Zachary, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Zachary's younger brother in 1998.
Ron Witman is escorted by deputies Wednesday, May 21, 2003, from the York County Courthouse after a jury found his son, Zachary, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Zachary's younger brother in 1998.
Prosecutor Tim Barker is surrounded by a crowd of media Wednesday, May 21, 2003, at the York County Courthouse after a jury found his Zachary Witman guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Zachary's younger brother in 1998.
Ron Witman, the father of convicted murderer Zachary Witman held a press conference in front of the York County Courthouse today, Thursday, May 22, 2003.
Ron Witman lets documents from his press gathering Saturday, May 24, 2003, fall behind him as he talks with the media in front the Yorktowne Hotel.
Ron Witman assorts some documents during his press gathering Saturday, May 24, 2003, in front the Yorktowne Hotel.
Zachary Witman prison mugshot.
    Zachary Witman, who murdered his 13-year-old brother in 1998 when he was 15, has been paroled from state prison.

    He was released about 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, from SCI Smithfield, according to Maria Finn, press secretary for the state Department of Corrections. The prison is in Huntingdon County.

    Witman, who just turned 36, spent the better part of two decades denying he killed Gregory Witman in the laundry room of their New Freedom home. Police later found bloody gloves and the murder weapon buried in the yard of the Witman home.

    Witman used a small pen knife to slash Greg's neck more than 60 times, nearly decapitating his brother, according to trial testimony.

    He was convicted in 2003 as an adult of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole but was allowed to plead guilty to third-degree murder last year for a shorter sentence after prosecutors determined his attorney never told him about a plea offer made prior to Witman's trial.

    The state parole board granted Witman parole on Jan. 18, nearly a year after he confessed in court to killing his brother, and set his earliest release date for May 21.

    The board did so based on Witman's participation in, and completion of, an institutional program and because of his positive institutional behavior, according to a copy of the board's decision.

    Witman's initial conviction was tossed, and he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in York County Court on Feb. 8, 2018. He was immediately sentenced to a minimum of 15 years and 230 days in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison.

    The plea came during what was scheduled to be a post-conviction relief hearing on his first-degree murder conviction before Common Pleas Judge Michael E. Bortner.

    Witman's family and friends long maintained his innocence. In 2013, his parents enlisted the help of a former New York City homicide detective and a weapons expert to try to prove it, and they also worked with a documentary crew about the case.

    What happened: During Witman's January 2018 guilty-plea hearing, chief deputy prosecutor Tim Barker read aloud a transcript of Witman's confession to authorities. According to that account:

    Witman had been sick on the day of the slaying — Oct. 2, 1998 — and stayed home from school. During the day, his brother's girlfriend had called, and he hung up on her.

    When Greg came home from school, he became angry at his brother for hanging up on the girl, which in turn angered Witman.

    Witman went to his room, where Greg confronted him. Looking to scare him, Witman grabbed a knife and gloves.

    Witman then went downstairs and in "intense and extreme frustration" began stabbing his brother in the foyer of the home. Greg ran into the laundry room to escape, but Witman followed him and slashed and stabbed his brother to death.

    Afterward, Witman called 911, then went outside and buried the gloves and knife under a tree in the yard of the family home.

    Barker has said Witman was scared to admit what had happened at the time. He also said Witman would later learn he was suffering from depression. 

    Prosecutors extended a plea offer to Witman's attorney in 2002, but Witman wasn't told about it until late 2017, according to Barker. That was the basis for voiding his first-degree murder conviction and allowing him to plead guilty to third-degree murder.

    His father, Ron Witman, did not return a phone message seeking comment on Tuesday.

    Juvenile lifers: Had the plea agreement not been made and Witman's trial life sentence not thrown out, he would have had to be resentenced anyway. That's because his automatic life sentence is no longer legal.

    In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional to automatically sentence juveniles to life in prison without parole.

    In Pennsylvania, people convicted of first- and second-degree murder received automatic life sentences without the possibility of parole no matter their age.

    So juveniles automatically sentenced to life in prison before the SCOTUS ruling are entitled to resentencing hearings. 

    There are 518 such "juvenile lifers" across Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Corrections. There are about a dozen juvenile lifers from York County.

    — Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/21/zachary-witman-paroled-murdered-13-year-old-brother-1998/3752644002/