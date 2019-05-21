Two York County men are charged with second-degree murder in New York. Police said Michael J. McVicker, 46, and Curtis Cuttino, 40, killed Brian Argro, 32, in a home invasion in Apalachin, Tioga County, New York, on Thursday, May 9. Photo courtesy of New York State Police. (Photo: Submitted)

Two York County men charged in a New York homicide have been indicted on additional charges, according to authorities.

On Monday, May 20, the Tioga County District Attorney's Office announced that a grand jury indicted Curtis Cuttino, 40, and Michael J. McVicker, 46, on additional charges related to a homicide in Apalachin earlier this month.

Cuttino and McVicker were charged with second-degree murder in the May 9 homicide of Brian Argro, 32.

The Tioga County DA's office said a grand jury indicted Cuttino on charges of first- and second-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

McVicker was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, burglary and kidnapping and two counts of criminally possessing a weapon.

New York State Police said Argro was found dead just before 6 a.m. May 9 in the Dorothy Road home he was renting.

Homicide: A 20-year-old woman, who was an acquaintance of Argro, told police that two men came to the home, banged on the door and were let in by Argro.

Soon after, a struggle happened and shots were fired, leading to Argro's death, according to the release.

Cuttino was arrested nearby about half an hour later, and McVicker was arrested by authorities in Monticello, which is about two hours from the homicide scene, police have said.

The two were indicted on the latest charges Friday, May 17.

Cuttino was indicted on the first-degree murder charge because he allegedly killed Argro while committing a burglary, according to the indictment.

McVicker is charged with second-degree murder because he was with Cuttino during the burglary, the indictment alleges.

The two were indicted on a kidnapping charge because they allegedly abducted a woman inside the home during the incident, according to the indictment.

A few days after the incident, New York State Police said investigators were unsure why the two men were in New York, and they were looking for the person who drove the two York men to the area.

It's unclear if investigators are still seeking that information. A message left for a New York State Police spokeswoman was not immediately returned the afternoon of Tuesday, May 21.

McVicker's last known address, from late 2017, was in the 1500 block of Second Avenue in Spring Garden Township.

He was charged in burglaries in Spring Garden Township, West York and York City more than a year ago.

Cuttino does not appear to have any criminal record in Pennsylvania.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

