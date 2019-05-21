Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police are looking for the person or people who shot a York City man early Tuesday morning.

Jakeem Lydell Woodard, 20, of the 100 block of North Pine Street, suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, according to York City Police.

He was outside his home when he was shot, according to Officer Derek Hartman, the police department's public information officer.

City officers were called to York Hospital after Woodard showed up there for treatment, according to police.

At the scene of the shooting, investigators recovered about a dozen spent shell casings, Hartman said.

Investigators don't believe the shooting was random, he said.

Woodard told police he doesn't want any investigation done into the shooting, according to police.

But police continue to investigate anyway, they say.

Anyone with information is asked to text "Yorktips" and their information to 847-411. The texting service is anonymous and is the best way to get tips to investigators, York City Police Chief Troy Bankert has said.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/21/police-york-city-shooting-victim-doesnt-want-crime-investigated/3754052002/