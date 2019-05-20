Bianca Banks (Photo: Submitted)

A York City woman allegedly stabbed another woman during an altercation late last week, according to police.

York City Police filed charges alleging Bianca Monique Banks stabbed the woman in the head during a fight on Thursday, May 15.

Banks, 28, of the 800 block of East King Street, remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail, charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Charging documents state the two got into an altercation at Banks' home involving an electronic tablet about 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Eventually the two were outside rolling around, and then they separated, police said.

Banks went inside the home, got a knife and began swinging at the victim, according to police allegations.

The victim ran to Banks' car, where her keys were, and Banks continued to attack her, court documents state. Then the woman ran to a friend's car to leave, but Banks followed her, opened the car door and swung the knife again, this time striking the victim in the head, police said.

The victim suffered a cut to the back of her head, which bled profusely, but the knife did not penetrate her skull, court documents allege.

A number for Banks could not be found, and she does not have an attorney listed.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, at District Judge Linda Williams' office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

