Erbert Jackson (Photo: Erbert Jackson)

A Philadelphia man wanted in the drug death of a Fairview Township man two years ago was arrested Monday morning, according to police.

Fairview Township Detective Jason Lotier said the U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive task force captured Erbert Lee Jackson, 28, in Harrisburg the morning of Monday, May 20.

“It took us a long time to find him,” Lotier said. “We knew he bounced back and forth between Harrisburg and Philadelphia. … He certainly wasn’t trying to be found."

Police said the girlfriend of Tyler Wyatt, 18, picked up drugs from Jackson, and Wyatt overdosed on those drugs on May 16, 2017.

Jackson faces charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and involuntary manslaughter. Charges were filed in July 2017.

As of Monday afternoon he had not been arraigned on the charges.

According to court documents, toxicology reports confirmed Wyatt's cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

More: Philly man sought in Fairview Twp. drug death

More: Man wanted in West York drug death

Allegations: On May 22, 2017, police spoke with Wyatt's girlfriend, who said that on the day of Wyatt's overdose she had contacted a friend about putting her in touch with someone who could get her heroin, documents state.

Her friend told her to drive the two of them to Harrisburg to pick up "June," whom police later identified as Jackson, documents state.

Wyatt's girlfriend picked up her friend in Lewisberry, and the two drove to Harrisburg, where they met Jackson and an unknown man and woman, police said.

Wyatt's girlfriend then drove them all back to her friend's apartment in Lewisberry, where she purchased heroin from Jackson, documents state.

Police said Wyatt's girlfriend paid $60 for seven bags of heroin, and she then left and picked up Wyatt from his job in Lewisberry.

She drove them back to his home on Old Forge Road and went into his bedroom, where police said the two injected themselves with heroin.

She told police Wyatt injected two bags of heroin, and then she fell asleep. Police said when she woke up, Wyatt was on the floor next to the wall and she could not wake him.

Police and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures on Wyatt but were unsuccessful.

On June 6, 2017, a report from the York County Coroner's Office revealed Wyatt's death was caused by fentanyl toxicity, police said.

According to Wyatt's obituary, he was a volunteer firefighter with the Fairview Township Fire Department, New Cumberland Fire Department and Lower Allen Fire Department.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser. Senior Crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo contributed to this report.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/20/marshals-nab-man-wanted-fairview-twp-drug-death/3743143002/