David Kraft (Photo: Submitted)

Police are searching for man they said supplied a West York man with the drugs that led to his death.

On Tuesday, May 14, West York Police filed charges alleging David M. Kraft, 35, gave drugs to Brock Tiehel, 31, who died in October.

Tiehel was found dead in his room on Oct. 16, and an autopsy revealed he had heroin, fentanyl and byproducts of both in his blood, court documents state.

More: UPDATED: Peach Bottom Twp. duo charged in Delta drug death

More: Glen Rock man charged in Shrewsbury Twp. drug death

Once arrested, Kraft, of the 1400 block of West Market Street, will be charged with drug delivery resulting in death, drug possession with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communications facility, all of which are felonies.

As of Thursday, May 16, Kraft had not been arrested.

Overdose: Tiehel was found dead in his home in the 1400 block of West Market Street about 10:15 a.m. Oct. 16, according to court documents.

Tiehel, who struggled with heroin addiction for years,was found with a needle, cook spoon and an aluminum foil pipe, police said.

His family told police he had been spending a lot of time with Kraft, who lived above the West York Inn.

Tiehel and Kraft sold suboxone together, which Kraft used to help fight heroin withdraw, police said.

Police went to Kraft's home and found drugs, charging documents state.

Investigators searched Kraft's phone and found that Tiehel had coordinated to purchase drugs from him in the days leading up to Tiehel's death, police said.

Tiehel had an extensive history of narcotics transactions with Kraft, according to police, who said Kraft was the only person he bought heroin from.

Anyone who knows Kraft's whereabouts can contact police at 717-8541975, or through the department's website.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/16/west-york-man-accused-drug-death/3677648002/