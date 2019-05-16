Christopher Johnson (Photo: Submitted)

A teen accused of homicide didn't act alone earlier this month when he and others participated in the fatal shooting of a York City man, police said.

On Thursday, May 16, roughly two weeks after the homicide, police were not sure if Christopher Ali Johnson, 14, was the one who fatally shot Antonio Garcia, 27, on May 2.

“We’re not saying he was or he wasn’t (the shooter), we’re just saying that he participated, he helped organize it and he was there,” Detective First Class Andy Shaffer said Thursday.

The detective said he anticipates future arrests in the case.

Johnson, whose last known address is in the 400 block of Piedmont Circle, Manchester Township, was sent to York County Prison without bail, charged as an adult with homicide, conspiracy to commit that offense, and two counts each of aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and carrying a firearm without a license.

He is also charged with misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm as a minor.

Shaffer said the teen has no fixed address, and he likely did not have adult supervision.

Shooting: In charging documents obtained Thursday, police said two people fired from an alley near South Belvidere Avenue, fatally striking Garcia, who was being driven by Jose Rosado-Baez, 23 about 6:40 p.m. May 2.

Charging documents state a black vehicle with tinted windows pulled into Mott Avenue and stopped. Two passengers, one with a handgun and the other with a long gun, got out of the car and fired into South Belvidere Avenue, police said.

Shaffer said the vehicle involved was a Taurus, which was being rented for Johnson.

After the shooting, the two got in the car and drove away, according to police.

Police said Rosado-Baez was giving Garcia a ride when they were stopped at a red light at South Belvidere and West King Street. He was the third in line at the light when shots were fired and his vehicle was struck by gunfire.

When the shots stopped Rosado-Baez drove off and stopped in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Hope Avenue, where he called 911.

Police arrived and found Garcia dead.

Shaffer has said investigators are not sure if Garcia or Rosado-Baez were the targets of the shooting. He said they believe one of them was.

Rented car: Investigators found that Johnson had coordinated with two other people to have the Ford Taurus rented for him, in exchange for drugs and money, court documents allege.

Johnson was excited because he thought the vehicle resembled a police vehicle, according to police, who said he then had the windows tinted.

The day after the shooting, one of the people who rented him the car, who was not named by police, took Johnson to a window tint shop to have the Taurus' tint removed, according to police.

During that time Johnson said some "serious s—," went down the night before, and that there was a shooting and someone was killed, charging documents allege.

"I could get in some serious trouble," Johnson allegedly told that person.

Johnson did not get into specifics, but police said he was scared.

The Taurus was left behind the shop, and police towed it later, according to court documents.

He told the person he would be getting a new phone number, and he instructed that person to delete all phone conversations they had with Johnson, charging documents state.

Johnson was staying at different locations in York City, and had access to multiple weapons, charging documents state.

Associates: Johnson was arrested Wednesday in a home in the 700 block East Prospect Street. He was one of three other people officers arrested while they executed search warrants.

Dion-Taye Jackson, 26, a sex offender wanted for allegedly firing at someone on April 22 and for failing to register his address, was arrested and found with $5,600 in heroin in the 300 block of Smith Street, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old was arrested in the 100 block of West Maple Street, according to police, who said he was found with a stolen gun and $100 worth of crack cocaine.

On Thursday, Shaffer said detectives don't have any knowledge to link the others to the homicide. He said the two were associated with Johnson, and Johnson frequented all three of those addresses.

Johnson was found with $4,000 in heroin, $1,700 in crack cocaine, $1,247 cash and a handgun from the address where Johnson was arrested, police said.

He was arraigned on his charges Wednesday.

Police are still investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text "yorktips" and the information to 847-411.

