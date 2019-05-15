Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Dover Township fire truck was involved in a crash while responding to a fire Tuesday night.

Northern York County Regional Police said the truck operated by Dover Township Fire Department was heading to an appliance fire when it struck a vehicle about 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

The truck was heading westbound on Davidsburg Road near the intersection of South Salem Church Road.

The vehicle that was struck was driving south on South Salem Church Road and was hit by the fire truck as it went through the intersection with Davidsburg Road, according to police.

Police said the fire truck was passing through a red light when with its lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

Northern Regional Lt. Gregg Anderson said the driver of the vehicle that was struck was not injured. A female passenger in the vehicle had to be taken to York Hospital for moderate injuries, he said.

On Wednesday, Anderson said he did not have an age for the person injured in the crash.

The fire truck had minor damage, he said. It was heading to a fire in Adams County, according to Anderson.

No one else was injured in the crash.

When called the afternoon of Wednesday, May 15, the fire department directed questions for information on the crash to Northern Regional Police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.

