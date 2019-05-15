Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with the May 2 homicide of Antonio Garcia, according to police.

York City Police said in a news release that Christopher Johnson was arrested in the 700 block of Prospect Street on Wednesday, May 15.

Johnson will be charged as an adult with homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit that offense, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.

York City Detective First Class Andy Shaffer said that Johnson is expected to be arraigned on the charges in central booking Wednesday night.

Johnson's charging documents were not available Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Johnson (Photo: Submitted)

Homicide: Shaffer told The York Dispatch that Garcia was in a car with someone when Garcia was shot before 7 p.m. May 2 in the first block of South Belvidere Avenue.

The detective said investigators are not sure why Johnson was there during the shooting, but Johnson was among a group of people shooting at Garcia's vehicle.

“We’re anticipating future arrests," Shaffer said.

The detective said that investigators still aren't sure if Garcia was the intended target.

“I can tell you that someone in that vehicle was targeted," Shaffer said.

The driver took Garcia to the area of South Pershing Avenue and West King Street, where residents called 911.

Antonio Garcia was shot and killed May 2 in York City. (Photo: submitted)

Shaffer said investigators don't know why Garcia was dropped off there, other than it was close to Garcia's home.

The detective said he was not able to release the name of the driver yet.

Garcia was found dead with a gunshot wound about 6:50 p.m. Shaffer said the shooting happened minutes before Garcia was found.

York County Coroner Pam Gay has said Garcia died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

During Johnson's arrest, investigators seized $4,000 in heroin, $1,700 in crack cocaine, $1,247 cash and a handgun from the address where Johnson was arrested, according to the release.

Police are still investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text "yorktips" and the information to 847-411.

Arrests: Police said Johnson was arrested Wednesday while officers executed multiple search warrants.

Dion-Taye Jackson, 26, a sex offender wanted for allegedly firing at someone on April 22 and for failing to register his address, was arrested in the 300 block of Smith Street, the release states.

Jackson faces charges of drug possession with intent to deliver and prohibited possession of a firearm, police said.

He was found with a gun, $5,600 in heroin and $1,624 cash, according to the release.

A 17-year-old was arrested in the 100 block of West Maple Street, according to police, who said he was found with a stolen gun and $100 worth of crack cocaine.

He will be charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property.

The York County Quick Response Team, York County Drug Task Force, York County Sheriff's Office, York County Probation, York County District Attorney's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the search warrants.

