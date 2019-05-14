Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A York City man allegedly assaulted a woman and hit a 2-month-old child in the process, according to police allegations.

On Monday, May 13, York City Police filed charges alleging Bernard Bobby Lee, 28, struck the woman has she held the child.

Lee then fled after the assault, court documents state.

Lee, of the 200 block of Arch Street, faces charges of aggravated assault of someone younger than 13, strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

Police said Lee and the woman were arguing, which culminated with him hitting her in his home about 1:30 p.m. Monday. She was holding the child when he began punching the woman in the face multiple times, court documents allege.

She managed to break free and call police, and Lee then fled the scene, police said.

Both victims were taken to York Hospital, and the child had a hematoma on the back of her head, according to authorities. She was taken to the hospital's trauma bay.

The girl's mother had abrasions to her head, neck and face, police said.

As of Tuesday, May 14, Lee has not been arraigned on the charges.

