An anonymous tip led Fairview Township Police to arrest a York City man they said is responsible for a rash of vehicle break-ins.

Adam Geesey, 30, allegedly went into an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Equus Drive on April 30, stole the victim's wallet, then used the man's credit card to purchase things, court documents state.

Police said he also tried to break into other vehicles in the neighborhood, but he was unsuccessful, charging documents state.

Authorities obtained images of him trying to buy a TV at Walmart with the stolen card, and those pictures were shared on the department's Facebook page, court documents state.

An anonymous tipster identified Geesey, and police found he used stolen cards at a Sunoco and a Walmart a few days later, according to officials.

Police tracked Geesey to the Budget Inn at 110 Limekiln Road on Wednesday, May 8, police said.

Police searched his room and his vehicle and found several stolen items as well as suspected drug paraphernalia, court documents allege.

Geesey, of the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue, is charged with a felony of access device fraud, four counts of misdemeanor theft from motor vehicle charges, and one count each of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said charges are pending against two people found with Geesey at the motel.

Geesey remains in York County Prison on $30,000 bail.

