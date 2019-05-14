. (Photo: Submitted)

A man faces charges after Hanover Police said he secretly recorded underage girls in the bathroom.

Shawn Louis Martin, 37, of no fixed address, allegedly recorded a 13-year-old girl while she showered in a Hanover home in January, according to court documents.

After searching Martin's phone, investigators found he recorded another girl, 12, and at one point filmed himself sexually assaulting her, police allege.

Martin faces charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, possession of child pornography, sexual abuse of children, and misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and indecent assault of someone younger than 13.

In January, police spoke to the 13-year-old victim, who told them she found a cellphone in a bag that had a hole cut in it, according to court documents.

The video showed Martin place the phone there before the girl went into the bathroom, police said.

Martin's phone was handed to investigators, who searched it and found similar videos of another girl, 12, while she used a bathroom in an Oxford Township, Adams County home, court documents allege. One video shows Martin assaulting the girl, police said.

The girl told police she was not aware of the incident, but confirmed to authorities that it was her in the videos, according to charging documents.

As of Tuesday, May 14, Martin had not been arraigned on the charges.

