Two York County men are charged with the murder of a man last week in New York, according to authorities.

New York State Police said Curtis Cuttino, 40, and Michael J. McVicker, 46, are charged with second-degree murder in the home-invasion slaying of Brian Argro, 32, in Apalachin, Tioga County, on Thursday, May 9.

In a news release, New York State Police said Argro was found dead in his home just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

A 20-year-old woman, who was an acquaintance of Argro, told police that two men came to the home, banged on the door, and were let in by Argro.

Soon after a struggle happened and shots were fired, leading to Argro's death, according to the release.

Descriptions of the two men were provided to police, and Cuttino was located about half an hour later

McVicker was found on a bus a few hours later, according to police.

The two were sent to Tioga County Jail without bail.

Police said it does not appear the incident was random. Authorities are still investigating a motive and how the two men arrived in Apalachin, which is about 200 miles from York County.

