A man attempting to break up a fight in York City ended up getting shot twice Thursday night, according to police.

“We do not think he was the intended target," Detective First Class Andy Shaffer said.

Shaffer said Rafael Peluyera, 43, was shot in the 400 block of Walnut Street about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

He said there had been a group of people fighting nearby, and Peluyera was attempting to be the peacemaker when shots were fired.

Peluyera was shot twice and was taken to Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle, according to Shaffer, who said his injuries are not life-threatening.

He said Peluyera was in the hospital Thursday night, but he was not sure if he was still there the morning of Friday, May 10.

The detective said Friday morning that a group of people were present during the shooting, but investigators were not sure how many people were there.

He said detectives were still interviewing witnesses and have not yet arrested anyone.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text "yorktips" and the information to 847-411. Texting tips is the best method for conveying information in this case, and it is anonymous.

