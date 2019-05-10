West York Police say three male teens lured a 14-year-old girl away from the York Fair and eventually to this yard in the 1500 block of Hope Alley, where they allegedly gang raped her Sept. 16, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of Google.com)

Jurors deciding the fates of three young men accused of luring a 14-year-old girl from the York Fair and gang raping her in 2017 listened to testimony from one defense witness Friday morning, then heard closing arguments.

The jury began deliberating at 2:40 p.m. Friday, May 10. Those deliberations were ongoing as of 5 p.m.

Daniella Jones, 16, testified she was friends with the alleged victim in the case and was at the York Fair with her the night of Sept. 16, 2017.

Jones told jurors she saw the girl hanging out with Andrew R. Miller in a group of youths that also included Kelvin Mercedes and Daishon Richardson.

All three young men are charged with rape and related offenses for allegedly luring the from the fairgrounds, forcing her to perform oral sex on all three of them at one outdoor location in West York, then gang raping her in a yard along Hope Alley, not far from North Adams Street.

All three were 16 at the time. Mercedes and Miller are now 17; Richardson is 18. They live in Manchester Township, and all three maintain whatever sexual contact occurred was consensual.

The alleged victim testified earlier this week that she agreed to leave the fair with her three Central York High School schoolmates because they told her they would show her a dead body in a well.

Hung out together: Jones testified that the alleged victim was hanging out with Miller and the others inside the York Fair.

"She was smiling, talking, laughing — leaning all over him," she told the jury. "She was in their face and asking them what they were trying to get into."

Jones said she saw the girl hug one of the three defendants, but can't remember which one. Jones said she ended up leaving the York Fair without the alleged victim.

Daishon Richardson (Photo: Submitted)

"She said she was going to go smoke with them," meaning the defendants, Jones said.

During closing arguments, defense attorneys blasted West York Police Detective Michael Mendez Sr.'s investigation, and reminded jurors that the alleged victim's version of events has changed repeatedly.

The girl initially told her grandmother and West Manchester Township Police that she was abducted by three white men and gang raped in a maroon SUV.

A few days after the alleged incident, township Detective Robert Davenport told the girl he had found a witness in the area who'd seen the girl hanging out with three young men, apparently having a good time, in the parking lot of an auto parts store near the fairgrounds.

Andrew R. Miller (Photo: Submitted)

That's when the girl admitted she'd lied about being abducted, and said the defendants told her to lie or they would hurt her.

A day or two after that, the case was taken over by West York Police when it was determined the alleged rape didn't happen in West Manchester Township.

The girl's subsequent statements to police were, in some respects, inconsistent.

She said she was choked, and also said she wasn't choked. She said the defendants physically dragged her around the area, and also said she walked with them. She said no gun was involved, then said one gun was involved, and also has said more than one gun was involved.

'Farce' investigation: Lee Cohen, representing Richardson, called the investigation a farce.

"Not a single person in the neighborhood was questioned," he told jurors. "Not a single door was knocked on."

Kelvin Mercedes (Photo: Submitted)

Cohen noted that Mendez arrested the three defendants at Central York High School, but never bothered to speak with any students there about the case, and what they might know.

He also argued that the alleged victim has given too many versions of what happened.

"How can any of us know if she's telling the truth?" he asked.

Attorney Chris Ferro, who represents Mercedes, repeated the mantra of his opening statement during his closing argument Friday:

"There was never a gun. There was never a rape. There was never a crime."

He urged jurors not to allow sympathy for the girl to affect their ability to judge the case impartially.

"At some point there's a temptation to throw up your hands and say, 'I don't like this,'" Ferro said. But the facts in the case don't add up to reasonable doubt, he said.

"You know in your heart that this is a verdict of not guilty," he told jurors, adding that "not one part of her story is believable, true or reliable," and is "preposterously untrue."

"You're going to be asked by the prosecution to leave all reality at the door," Ferro said. "Don't do it."

He argued that prosecution evidence actually disproves her story:

"They want you to convict these kids ... based upon a whole series of inconsistencies and untruths."

"The absence of evidence is overwhelming," Ferro argued, in no small part because of a "non-existent" investigation by West York Police.

Can't fix investigation: Senior deputy prosecutor Kara Bowser, in her closing argument, reminded jurors that the girl has always maintained she was raped.

"The commonwealth ... can't fix the investigation Detective Mendez did," she said.

It wasn't the alleged victim's fault that Mendez failed to investigate phone records, failed to look for the SUV that the girl said picked up the four of them after the gang rape, and failed to investigate other avenues, Bowser argued.

The girl, who is now 16, was so naive at the time she didn't understand what it was when the defendants ejaculated on her stomach, the prosecutor said, and reminded jurors that a DNA expert said the DNA of at least three males was found on the girl's shirt. That DNA could not be matched to anyone, the expert said.

Miller's DNA was found on her stomach.

Bowser said the trio "picked her as an easy target," made her feel comfortable, then victimized her.

"Everything they did to (her) that night was a crime," Bowser said.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

