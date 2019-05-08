Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

Police are still investigating last week's fatal shooting of a York City man.

Antonio Garcia, 27, was shot in the area of South Belvidere Avenue and West King Street the night of Thursday, May 2, according to police.

Detective First Class Andy Shaffer said Garcia was in a car with someone when Garcia was shot.

Initially police said Garcia was targeted when he was shot Thursday, but Shaffer said that may not be the case.

“I can say someone in that vehicle was targeted,” Shaffer said, adding that it's not clear if it was the driver or Garcia.

The driver took Garcia to the area of South Pershing Avenue and West King Street, where residents called 911.

Garcia was found dead with a gunshot wound there about 6:50 p.m. Shaffer said the shooting happened minutes before Garcia was found.

More: Police: Victim targeted in York City homicide

Shaffer said Wednesday, May 8, that investigators know who the driver was and why that person drove Garcia to that area, but he said he was not able to release the information yet.

York County Coroner Pam Gay has said Garcia died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Gay said it is believed Garcia lived in the 200 block of West Hope Avenue

Shaffer said Wednesday that investigators don't have a suspect. He asked anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411. Texting tips is the best method for conveying information in this case, and it is anonymous.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/08/york-city-police-still-investigating-thursday-homicide/1145676001/