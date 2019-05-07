Robert Donelon (Photo: Submitted)

A Newberry Township man will spend the next eight years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that 56-year-old Robert T. Donelon was sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, for disseminating child pornography between December 2016 and January 2018.

Donelon was also ordered to pay $1,000 to each of the seven victims.

Court records show Donelon pleaded guilty in September, and he was sentenced on Thursday, May 2.

The federal charges stem from an investigation by West York Police and the FBI, which resulted in local charges in late January 2018.

His local case remains active as of Tuesday, May 7.

More: Newberry Twp. man indicted on child porn charges

More: Police: Newberry man had hundreds of child porn images

Investigation: Officials in Lancaster and Berks counties found 11 images of child porn online between June 2016 and October 2017 that were tracked online to Donelon's Old Trail Road address, charging documents state.

In December 2017, the York County District Attorney's Office contacted West York Detective Michael Mendez Sr. regarding the images connected to Donelon's address, court documents state.

On Jan. 10, 2018, Mendez and two other law-enforcement officials, armed with a search warrant, showed up at Donelon's home, where they found several computer towers and CDs in his bedroom, court documents state.

Police found four videos of child porn on the CDs, charging documents allege.

After getting another search warrant, officials seized a laptop and an additional 27 CDs, from his truck, according to officials.

The laptop was taken to Northern York County Regional Police, where it was analyzed by a detective, court documents state. Police said 300 images and multiple videos of child pornography were found on the laptop.

The CDs, police said, had "hundreds of images and video all containing child pornography."

Donelon's public defender declined comment when reached Tuesday morning.

—Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/07/newberry-twp-man-gets-8-years-prison-child-porn/1126732001/