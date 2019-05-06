Keith Scott (Photo: Submitted)

A man responsible for taking care of a York City woman allegedly received money for his services while he spent more than six months in York County Prison, according to the state Attorney General's office.

Investigators with the AG's office said Keith "Snack-Pack" Alexander Scott, 54, submitted time sheets for taking care of the woman while he was in prison and, on two occasions, after she had died.

Scott, according to authorities, coordinated with Rebecca Collier to have her send in time sheets while he was in prison for about six months in 2017.

Court documents allege he falsely submitted more than 1,200 hours of service, defrauding Medicaid of more than $15,000 in the process.

Scott, whose address is listed as York County Prison, is charged with Medicaid fraud, theft by deception and conspiracy to commit those offenses.

Scott lived with Collier in her York City home starting in November 2015, according to charging documents. Collier, 59, died in April 2018.

The AG's office said Collier, a Medicaid recipient, was receiving home health care services from Scott.

Under the model she was using, Scott was hired by her and was considered her employee, court documents state.

Investigation: A representative for the Medicaid provider responsible for coordinating Collier's care noticed that Scott submitted time sheets for providing care to Collier while he was in prison and while she was hospitalized, according to officials.

Scott was in York County Prison from June 2, 2017, until Dec. 22, 2017, on $3,500 bail from a retail theft charge in Springettsbury Township, according to online court records.

Additionally, authorities said Collier was in York Hospital in August 2017, September 2017 and March 2018 through April 5, 2018, when she died.

Investigators with the AG's office went through phone records from York County Prison and saw that Scott coordinated with Collier to have the time sheets submitted while he was incarcerated, charging documents allege.

In addition to that, the AG's office said Scott submitted a time sheet with two service dates in 2018 after Collier's death.

Special Agent Tucker Beecher wrote in charging documents that he identified at least 1,237 hours of services that could not have been provided.

When investigators spoke to Scott, he admitted that Collier had submitted the time sheets while he was prison, according to authorities. Scott said he knew it wasn't right, but he didn't try to encourage her, court documents allege.

Scott was arraigned on the charges the morning of Friday, May 6, and bail was set at $5,000.

He does not have an attorney listed for his latest charges.

