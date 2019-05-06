CLOSE Warning: Brief strong language in the video. Dion-Taye Jackson, 26, wanted in two alleged assaults, was arrested in the 600 block of Dallas Street Thursday, April 4. York Dispatch

A York City man and registered sex offender arrested last month for allegedly pointing a gun at women in two different incidents now faces charges alleging he fired a gun at another woman late last month.

Dion-Taye Ladeliron Jackson, 26, is wanted for firing 18 rounds at a woman in the first block of North Sherman Street on April 22, according to York City Police.

Once arrested, Jackson, of the 100 block of South Queen Street, will be charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, carrying a firearm without a license, prohibited possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person.

Jackson was arrested on April 4 on his other charges, and he was freed after posting $150,000 bail, according to online court records.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-846-1234.

Dion-Taye Jackson

April 22 incident: According to police, Jackson fired at a woman and another person about 1:30 p.m. April 22.

He fired at least 18 shots and struck two parked vehicles in the area, charging documents allege.

The victim was at her front door when Jackson fired west from an alley across North Sherman Street, police said.

Charges for that incident were filed on Friday, May 3.

Prior incidents: In one of the earlier cases, Jackson pointed a gun at his sister in February after she made a joke about him, according to police.

Court documents state his sister was talking to Jackson about a woman who is supposedly carrying his child.

His sister said he has "nine or 10 baby mamas," and she joked about how the baby probably wasn't his, according to authorities.

Jackson, upset, came to her home, pointed a gun at her, and threatened to pistol-whip her, charging documents state.

He fled and later threatened to shoot his sister's boyfriend, police said.

Police said he also pointed a gun at a woman outside her Norway Street home on March 22.

He threatened to shoot her if she didn't stop talking about the mother of his child, court documents state.

Jackson, a registered sex offender, also is wanted on a charge alleging he did not verify his address.

Jackson has been listed as an offender on the state's Megan's Law website since April 2015. He must remain on the list for 10 years.

Online court records state he pleaded guilty to indecent assault of a minor in Philadelphia. The incident happened in March 2011.

