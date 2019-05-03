Kyle Lovejoy (Photo: Submitted)

A Conewago Township man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl after the two had exchanged inappropriate messages online, according to police.

Northern York County Regional Police said Kyle Lee Lovejoy, 24, assaulted the girl outside her Conewago Towsnhip home in late March.

The victim told police he threatened to kill her if she told her parents, according to court documents.

Lovejoy allegedly talked to the girl online and started sneaking into her room at night to talk and cuddle, but things started escalating faster than she was comfortable with, according to authorities.

She eventually began locking her window and placed a tall dresser in front of it, charging documents allege.

When police spoke to Lovejoy, he didn't remember molesting her because he was drunk at the time, police said.

Lovejoy, of the 300 block of Waldorf Drive, was arraigned Thursday, May 2, on charges of aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, and misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Found messages: Court documents state the victim's friend found Facebook messages between the girl and Lovejoy, which described sexual activity between the two.

The victim had used her friend's phone to messsage Lovejoy, police said.

Police found there were messages that included sexual innuendos between the two, and on one occasion the teen asked Lovejoy to sneak into her room, according to authorities.

Last month, the victim spoke to authorities and told them the two have them had been "sexting," for a week while she used her friend's phone, court documents state.

Alleged incident: Police said in one incident he came to her room, the two climbed out the window and began talking.

He then pinned the girl against a shed and digitally penetrated her, court documents allege.

Lovejoy then threatened her afterward, according to police.

On Tuesday, April 30, Lovejoy spoke to police and admitted to sending the messages to the girl while he was drunk and he couldn't remember what he sent, charging documents state.

When he looked at the messages he admitted they were inappropriate, police said.

He talked about the incident outside of her home, and he said she touched his genitals, court documents allege.

When told of the allegations that he digitally penetrated her, he could not remember that because he was drunk, police said.

"Because of this, he advised he could not deny that the actions occurred and stated that since (the victim) claimed they happened that they probably did," Detective Stephen Lebo wrote in charging documents.

Lovejoy claimed to be a friend of the victim's family, according to police.

He remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21 at District Judge David Eshbach's office.

