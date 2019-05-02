A York City teen accused of helping to shoot a man outside the York County Judicial Center because the victim was related to a defendant on trial for murder has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Shyquel Folk was 15 years old when he was arrested and charged as an adult with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. He is now 16.

York City Police alleged Folk and Matthew Lynn Hughes Jr. fired at least 16 times at Derek Dorsey of Baltimore, who was attending the murder trial of his cousin, Vernon Cox Jr.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. March 7, 2018, at the intersection of North Duke Street and East Clarke Avenue, behind the judicial center.

Dorsey, who was 32 at the time, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg but survived, York City Police have said.

Cox was later convicted of murdering Hughes' brother, Ryan Small, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Co-defendant: Hughes, 20, of York City, remains in York County Prison, charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and related offenses for allegedly shooting Dorsey.

He was recently granted a continuance in his criminal case, court records state.

Hughes maintains his innocence, his attorney has said.

Folk appeared in York County Court April 22 and pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license, according to court records.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors withdrew charges including conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, court records state.

Shyquel Folk (Photo: Submitted)

Folk was sentenced to 410 days to 23 months in York County Prison. He had already served that 410 days, making it a time-served sentence.

However, he cannot be released from prison until the county probation department approves a home plan for him, meaning approving Folk's permanent residence.

He remained in county prison as of Thursday, May 2, according to prison records.

The background: Police have said that surveillance footage from the scene shows two people holding their hands up in a shooting motion, then putting their hands down and leaving the scene.

Before that, the two were walking in tandem, according to police.

Another camera caught the pair leaving, and detectives have said that Hughes could clearly be seen in the footage as he left the scene.

Buy Photo First responders load a man into a waiting ambulance following a shooting in the first block of N. Duke Street, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. John A. Pavoncello (Photo: The York Dispatch)

At least six city officers were able to positively identify Hughes in the footage, police have said.

Police have said a gun seized from Folk didn't match shell casings collected at the scene of Dorsey's shooting.

Dorsey was subpoenaed to appear for Hughes' preliminary hearing last summer but failed to attend. His subpoena could not be served and was returned as undeliverable, officials said.

Domestic-abuse charge: Hughes also remains charged in an unrelated criminal case.

Matthew L. Hughes Jr. is wanted in a shooting on March 7. York County Sheriff's Office photo (Photo: submitted)

On Christmas Eve 2017, he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and twice threatened to kill her at a home in Red Lion, according to court documents.

Police said Hughes punched and choked the woman, put a knife to her back, then pointed a gun at her after she fled with her child to a friend's home, documents allege.

In that case, he remains charged with simple assault.

