A Hanover woman has avoided prison for assaulting her romantic rival, who was holding a 10-month baby in her arms.

The baby boy suffered bruising on his scalp and had to be monitored for a possible concussion, York City Police said at the time of the attack.

Elleana Michel Sensenig, 20, pleaded guilty in York County Court on Thursday, May 2, to two counts of simple assault, which are misdemeanors.

She was sentenced to two years' probation, according to court records.

As part of her negotiated plea agreement, the court dismissed a charge of aggravated assault on a child less than 6 years old, records state.

The case against her co-defendant and then-boyfriend, Lyndon Maurice Johnson, remains active. He has a pretrial conference set for June 13, according to court records.

Johnson, 28, of York City, is charged with aggravated assault of a child less than 6, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

Sensenig's public defender could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Johnson's defense attorney, Kathryn Nonas-Hunter, has said her client denies the accusations.

The background: York City Police said Johnson encouraged Sensenig — his girlfriend — to hurt his son's mother.

Lyndon Johnson (Photo: Submitted)

Police said Johnson also hit his child's mother as she held their son. Both the mother and child were hurt, officials have said.

Court documents state that officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Princess Street about 4:30 p.m. July 22, 2018, for a report of a domestic assault.

Police said the child's mother, the baby and a friend of the mother's were visiting Johnson that day.

But a fight ensued before the trio could enter the apartment, during which Sensenig slapped the child's mother, police said.

Sensenig's blow also struck the baby on the side of his head, court documents state.

The mother's friend stepped in to stop the fight, but Johnson kept spurring on the attack, even though the victim was holding his child, police said.

Johnson struck the friend with his forearm, causing her to hit a wall, according to officials. He then hit his child's mother, "showing total disregard for his son's safety," court documents state.

The mother suffered facial bruising; the baby suffered bruising on his head and had to be monitored for signs of a concussion, officials have said.

City detectives filed charges against Sensenig and Johnson in October, following their investigation into the assault.

