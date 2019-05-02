A Delaware man is accused of receiving naked pictures from an East Prospect 15-year-old he met online, according to police.

State police filed charges alleging Justin "Jay" Ryan Slaughter, 20, met the girl online and exchanged nude photos with the teen.

Slaughter, of Wilmington, is charged with sexual abuse of children, disseminating explicit material to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, and a misdemeanor charge of corrupting a minor.

Police said he admitted to sending the photos to her and having naked photos of her sent to him.

Allegations: In January, the victim's mother saw that an older man had sent the victim pictures of his genitals, according to police.

She called police, and in March, investigators spoke to the victim, charging documents state.

The victim told police she met Slaughter online, and he asked her to "date," according to authorities. Police said after the first few months, the conversations between them changed and he began sending five pictures and a video a week.

He would ask her if he could see her, and she would send pictures of her to him, according to court documents.

The victim's mother told police she took her daughter's phone and found two pictures of a penis on it, charging documents state.

She saw a picture of the man, saw that he had facial hair, and knew he was "too old" to be sending the pictures to her, police said.

Police spoke to Slaughter in April, and he admitted sending pictures and videos of himself naked to the girl, who he knew was 15, charging documents allege.

He also admitted that she sent him photos of herself, police said.

Court documents indicate the messages were sent between June and January.

Slaughter was arraigned on the charges Friday. He remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail, meaning he could forfeit up to that much if he misses court proceedings.

A message left for his attorney the morning of Thursday, May 1, was not immediately returned.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24 at District Judge John H. Fishel's office.

