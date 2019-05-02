Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A North Carolina truck driver is accused of sexually assaulting two boys in southern York County in 2017 and 2018, according to police.

North Hopewell Township Police said Lewis Charles Read Jr., 40, assaulted one boy in the township in 2017 and another in East Hopewell Township this past year.

Court documents state Read was visiting when he sexually assaulted the boys.

Read, of Millers Creek, is charged with four counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault person of someone younger than 13, and two counts each of corruption of minors, all of which are felonies.

Court documents allege Read assaulted one boy in his tractor trailer while visiting a home in North Hopewell Township on July 27.

Assaults: He assaulted the boy and the boy told him to stop, according to police. Read also made the boy perform oral sex on him.

That victim told police that Read had touched him on two other occasions as well, according to authorities.

Police also said a similar incident happened to a different boy inside an East Hopewell Township home. An exact date was not provided, but police said it happened about a year earlier.

Read made that boy take a bath with him, court documents allege.

Police said both boys were under 13.

The clothing one boy was wearing in the alleged July 2018 assault was sent to a state police crime lab for testing.

In March, results showed DNA recovered in the victim's underwear matched Read's DNA, according to charging documents.

State police gave permission to North Hopewell Township Police to handle the alleged East Hopewell Township incident.

Read remains free after posting $50,000 bail.

A message left for Read's attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned the morning of Thursday, May 2.

Read's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30 at District Judge Laura Manifold's office.

