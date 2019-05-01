Doni Shue (Photo: Submitted)

A Springettsbury Township man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl on two occasions over the past year, according to police.

Springettsbury Township Police said Doni Todd Shue, 51, assaulted the girl in a home in May 2018 and February 2019.

Shue, of Camelot Arms Apartments, is charged with two counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and corruption of minors, as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and indecent assault.

Police said Shue told her not to tell anyone, or he would get in trouble.

More: Springetts PD seek info on '95 rape case

More: Springetts PD: Driver fired gun in area bustling with Good Friday traffic

Allegations: Charging documents state the incidents happened on May 28 and Feb. 5, when she was at his home.

In both incidents he touched her genitals, according to police allegations.

The alleged incidents were initially reported on Feb. 9.

Shue also admitted to two of his family members that he fondled the girl's genitals for five to 10 seconds, documents state.

Police said Shue also made incriminating statements when speaking to an officer during an incident on Feb. 9. That was recorded on the officer's body camera, according to court documents.

Shue remains free after posting $50,000 bail. A message left for hist attorney was not immediately returned Wednesday, May 1.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 at District Judge Barry Bloss Jr.'s office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/01/springettsbury-twp-man-accused-sexually-assaulting-girl/3639956002/