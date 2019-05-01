James Bennett (Photo: Submitted)

A Red Lion man asked a woman he met online if he could have sex with her 7-year-old daughter in exchange for money, according to police.

State police filed charges alleging James Ervin Bennett, 26, also asked for nude images from his underage co-worker.

Bennett, of the first block of East Broadway, is charged with six counts of child pornography, one count of disseminating explicit material of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Investigators found six images of child pornography during a search of his computer, court documents state.

Demands: According to police, in September, Bennett paid a woman he met through a dating application with the expectation that she would have sex with him.

The woman responded by asking for more money and Bennett said he would give her the additional cash if she let him have sex with her 7-year-old daughter, let him have sex with her in front of her daughter, or if she sent him explicit images of her daughter, according to police.

The demands caused the woman and her ex-boyfriend to harass him, documents state.

When asked by police if he would have had sex with the 7-year-old, Bennett said a "small part of him," wanted it, but he probably would have said "no," according to police allegations.

Looked at photos: Bennett admitted to looking at pictures of nudist families and he would specifically look at the girls in the photos, charging documents state. Police also said he admitted to having someone on Twitter send him child porn as well.

He sent that person $50 for the video and picture, documents state. He estimated one of the girls in the video was about 8 years old, police said.

Bennett also told police he requested nude images from an underage co-worker, and he sent her pictures of his penis via text message, according to officials. Charging documents do no state where he works.

The documents also do not state how old his co-worker was.

Police said Bennett offered money for the pictures and asked if they could have sex.

Bennett was arraigned on the charges on April 22, and he remains free after posting $25,000 bail.

A message left for his public defender seeking comment the morning of Wednesday, May 1, was not immediately returned.

