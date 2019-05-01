William Raymond Zeller (Photo: Submitted)

Police said they have raided the home of a Newberry Township man after graphic child pornography involving young children was tracked to his computer.

William Raymond Zeller, 63, of the first block of Fisher Road, remains free on $10,000 bail, charged with three counts of child pornography, all second-degree felonies.

Acting on tips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children — as well as information gathered by a York County cyber detective — Newberry Township officers raided Zeller's home at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, according to charging documents.

Zeller's actions first caught the interest of cyber detectives from the national missing children's center in January, when the center received information that a person later identified as Zeller viewed a pornographic image involving children.

The photo showed four nude children, three girls and a boy, with one child using a sexual device on another, police said.

After focusing more closely on Zeller, investigators found he viewed other child pornography as well, charging documents allege.

Infants to adults? Following the raid on his home, Zeller told Newberry Township detectives that "he would typically view pornographic images of both adults and children between the ages of infant to 17," according to charging documents.

Zeller admitted he was intentionally seeking out child pornography, and told detectives he "preferred to view children between 12 to 15" years old, documents allege.

He also told investigators he didn't download any child pornography; rather, he viewed images and videos online, police said.

Zeller did not immediately respond to a cellphone message seeking comment. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

