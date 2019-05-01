Anthony Michael Viera (Photo: Submitted)

A drunken man urinated on his girlfriend and jerked the steering wheel as she drove them north on Interstate 83, upset that she wouldn't immediately stop on the highway, according to police.

Two children were in the car at the time that Anthony Michael Viera yanked on the wheel, nearly causing a crash with a truck, according to charging documents filed by state police.

Viera, 28, of no fixed address in the York Haven area, is now in York County Prison on $20,000 bail, charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count each of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct — all graded as misdemeanors — and one count each of summary harassment and public drunkenness.

The three listed victims in the case also live in York Haven, police said; they are Viera's 31-year-old girlfriend and two girls, ages 8 and 11. Police did not say whether the girls are the children of Viera or his girlfriend.

Viera's girlfriend drove to Glen Rock to pick up Viera and his uncle from a Glen Rock-area bar in the early-morning hours of Saturday, April 28; she brought the girls with her, police said.

After dropping off Viera's uncle at his Shrewsbury-area home, the girlfriend headed north on I-83 to go home with Viera, according to police.

In the area of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, Viera told her he wanted to get out, then opened the passenger door, charging documents state.

His girlfriend told him she couldn't stop on the highway, but would stop at a nearby convenience store, police said.

Open door: Despite that, Viera kept the passenger door open for about a mile, according to troopers.

But when the woman apparently was unable to leave the highway at the North George Street exit because of traffic issues, Viera "got on his knees in the passenger seat and began to urinate on (her)," charging documents allege.

"Viera then pulled on the steering wheel, causing her to slam on the brakes," documents state. "As she did that, it caused a truck behind her to swerve into the left lane, nearly striking her vehicle."

At that point, the woman pulled over and Viera got out, heading southbound on foot along the interstate, police said. That was about 4 a.m., police said.

The girlfriend called state police, who spotted Viera walking along I-83. He was detained and arrested by Trooper Travis VanKuren.

Slurred speech: "I observed Viera to have bloodshot and glassy eyes, and the strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person," VanKuren wrote in charging documents. "As I spoke to him, I observed his speech to be slurred."

Troopers in those documents described Viera as "a parent, guardian or other person supervising the welfare" of the two children in the car at the time.

It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Viera has pleaded either guilty or no contest in five criminal cases in York County between 2011 and 2016 — twice to simple assault and once each to disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and retail theft, according to court records.

In one case, a judge ordered him to have no contact with a victim in the case for six months, then only "non-abusive" contact after that, court records state.

Viera is delinquent in paying court costs and fines in all five of those cases, court records reveal.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/01/police-drunken-york-haven-man-urinated-woman-she-drove-83/3638251002/