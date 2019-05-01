Jason Cook (Photo: Submitted)

A registered sex offender is accused of molesting a girl in July 2016 while she tried to sleep in a Mount Wolf home, according to police.

Northeastern Regional Police said Jason Lee Cook, 40, molested the 9-year-old girl while she stayed at a relative's home.

Cook, whose last known address is in the first block of North Second Street in Mount Wolf, is charged with aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 13, aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.

According to court documents, Cook was at the girl's relative's home drinking with the homeowners on June 20, 2016.

Alleged incident: The homeowners thought he had left, but police said Cook later appeared on the couch where the girl was sleeping.

He woke her up and digitally penetrated her, hurting her, court documents allege. Police said he covered her mouth when she tried to scream.

The girl pushed him off of her, ran into the bathroom, and put on more clothes, court documents state. Police said she was wearing a night gown during the assault.

When she came back, Cook tried to touch her again, but was not able to because of some of the clothes she had on, according to police allegations.

When the girl's relatives woke up, Cook acted "all nice," police said.

The alleged assault was reported to police in August 2018.

Sex offender: Cook has been a registered sex offender under Pennsylvania's Megan's Law since February 2013. He must remain registered for 10 years.

Online court records state Cook pleaded guilty to indecent assault of someone younger than 16 and corruption of minors in December 2012.

The incident happened in January 2009 in West Manchester Township, those records state.

He was sentenced 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison and five years of probation.

Cook was arraigned on his latest charges on April 24, and as of Wednesday, May 1, he remains in York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

He is also charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and criminal mischief from a different incident in Mount Wolf on April 13, according to online court records.

He does not have an attorney listed in either cases.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30 at District Judge Robert Eckenrode's office.

