Hiram Modesto (Photo: Submitted)

A Lancaster man is accused of raping a girl in a York City home in May 2017, according to police.

York City Police said Hiram Luis Modesto III also molested the girl a few years before that, when he was 16 and she was 9.

Modesto, of the 600 block of East Orange Street, is charged with child rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, and corruption of minors, all of which are felonies.

The girl reported the alleged assaults in March 2018. She told investigators that the first incident happened between summer 2013 and summer 2014, when he molested her, according to court documents.

Police said Modesto also raped her in May 2017, when he was 20 and she was 12.

About a month later Modesto tried to get her to perform oral sex on him, but she refused, court documents allege.

Modesto was arraigned on the charges on April 23. He was sent to York County Prison on $150,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6 at District Judge James Morgan's office.

