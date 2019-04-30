Anthony Fickes Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

Two men are accused of repeatedly punching a man in they face early Sunday while he was held down and choked in Newberry Township, according to police.

Newberry Township Police said Anthony Wayne Fickes Jr. and Alex Antonetti went into a home in the 3000 block of Old Trail Road about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, April 28.

The victim, who was watching a child, was laying on the couch in the living room when they assaulted him, according to court documents.

Police said Antonetti choked the man while Fickes punched him repeatably in the face.

The two left the scene in their car after the victim broke free, court documents allege.

The victim then followed them until Fickes' vehicle struck a Met-Ed pole in the 5900 block of Susquehanna Trail, according to police.

Alex Antonetti (Photo: Submitted)

Fickes, who was driving, had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him, court documents state.

Fickes, 30, of the first block of Sunset Drive in East Manchester Township, remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail, charged with aggravated assault, and misdemeanor charges of strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and DUI.

He does not have an attorney listed.

Antonetti, 32, of the 100 block of Third Street, Columbia, remains free after posting $25,000 bail. He is charged with aggravated assault, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, strangulation, and recklessly endangering another person.

A number could not be found for him, and he does not have an attorney listed.

