Police investigating Conewago Twp. home invasion robbery
Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in Conewago Township over the weekend.
Northern York County Regional Police said in a news release that two men wearing ski masks forced their way into a home in the 4900 block of Susquehanna Trail about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, April 28.
The two men tied up the homeowners, a man and a woman, and stole an undetermined amount of money, according to the release.
One of the men had a handgun, police said.
Police also said it appears that it was not a random act, and one of the homeowners, the man, was targeted.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-292-3647, or through the tip line 717-467-8355. Tips may also be sent to tips@nycrpd.org.
