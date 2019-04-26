Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Springettsbury Township Police are asking for the public's help with an unsolved rape case from 1995.

In a news release Tuesday, April 23, the department said investigators are still trying to find the man who raped a woman in November 1995.

Police said a woman was forced into a home in the 100 block of North Manheim Street about 9 a.m. Nov. 22, 1995.

The man raped the female victim and forced an elderly man who lived there to watch the act, before threatening to shoot them both. He also demanded money from the elderly man.

Ford and Detective Chad Moyer are investigating the case. Ford said he and Moyer were looking at unsolved cases, and wanted to see if they could apply new policing techniques to the cases with any new information, which resulted in Tuesday's news release.

There were no new breaks in the case, he said Thursday.

Police said the suspect is a white man with no facial hair, a raspy voice, and rough hands. Witnesses saw a white man, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, between 20 and 40 years old, with short, dark greasy hair, with longer sideburns, and a dark-colored windbreaker, in the neighborhood at the time.

Ford emphasized that that description only matches someone seen in the neighborhood at the time, and that the suspect might not actually match that description.

Police believe the suspect may have been in or near Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2001.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 717-757-3525, or through email at stpdtips@springettsbury.com.

Additional tips can be sent through the York County Crime Stoppers website, and the tips can be anonymous.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/26/springetts-pd-seek-info-95-rape-case/3575386002/