Shyann Cheese (Photo: Submitted)

Two women are accused of robbing someone in York City in earlier this month, according to police.

York City Police said Shyann Naomi Cheese, 20, and Savannah Raylin Osgood, 20, assaulted a woman and then stole her cellphone on April 13.

Cheese, of the first block of Carlisle Avenue in York City, is charged with robbery, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of theft, receiving stolen property, making terroristic threats, and simple assault.

Osgood, of the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street, faces the same charges. She has not been arraigned as of Thursday, April 25.

Police said the woman was repeatedly struck by Cheese and Osgood, and then had her phone taken in the 100 block of West College Avenue, outside Penn Park about 5:45 a.m. April 13.

When police spoke to the woman after the alleged incident, she had multiple bruises and blood spots on her face.

Cheese was arrested that night after she reported a separate assault, according to police.

As of Thursday Osgood had not been arrested, online court records state. Cheese remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

