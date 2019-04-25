Scott Penn (Photo: Submitted)

A York City teen was charged as an adult after police said he robbed two people, showed them his handgun, and said, 'don't do anything stupid."

Scott Frederick Penn, 16, of the 800 block of Madison Avenue, was charged with robbery, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and misdemeanor charges of theft and receiving stolen property.

York City Police said Penn, another juvenile, and an unidentified male, were in a home in the 500 block of Girard Avenue, when Penn robbed two of the residents — two brothers — about 5:30 p.m. April 17.

More: Person of interest sought in fatal York City stabbing

More: Man shot in head on York City bridge, officials say

Penn took $220 off of a TV stand in a room, and when he was confronted by one of the brothers, Penn pushed him, showed him the handle of the handgun he had on him, and warned him not to to anything stupid, court documents allege.

Penn then began to leave with the two people he was with, and he then turned to the two brothers, pulled the gun out, and warned them again, according to police.

The three then got into a car and fled south on Girard Avenue, charging documents state.

Police said the three got into the house when one of the people with Penn asked one of the brothers if they could use the bathroom.

The three knew the brothers, according to court documents.

Penn was sent to prison on Tuesday, April 23. As of Thursday, April 25, he remains there on $25,000 bail.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/25/teen-charged-york-city-robbery/3571799002/