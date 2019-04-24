Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A man was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in York City, according to police.

York City Police said in a news release that the man was found with a stab wound in the 500 block of Wallace Street about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.

He was taken to York Hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release that he died just before 11 p.m.

The victim's identity will be released later Wednesday, April 24, after additional family members have been notified.

York City Police expect to release more information at noon Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact York City Police via an anonymous tip line by texting their information to 847411. They also may call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS, York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

