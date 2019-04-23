Pedro Diaz Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

Less than a day after being shot in the head while driving over the North George Street bridge, a city man is now in prison.

Pedro Diaz Jr., 25, was committed to York County Prison on illegal gun charges the morning of Tuesday, April 23, according to prison records.

He was arraigned Monday night at the county's central booking unit on felony charges of receiving stolen property, possessing a gun with an obliterated or altered serial number and carrying a firearm without a license.

He also was charged with a misdemeanor version of carrying a firearm despite not being allowed to possess one, court records state. That charge is filed against those who, as juveniles, have been adjudicated delinquent of criminal charges.

York City Police said that detectives and officers investigating Monday afternoon's shooting found a stolen gun, its serial number tampered with, in Diaz's car.

Diaz left the car he was driving on the bridge — riddled with bullet holes — as a good Samaritan drove him to York Hospital.

He suffered a non-life-threatening wound behind his ear while on the bridge, according to police.

The shooter fled the scene and remains at large, police said.

Students at the Upper School of the York Academy Regional Charter School, which is on the north side of the bridge, sheltered in place until it was determined it was safe for them to be moved, according to Philip Given, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich's chief of staff.

GVI shooting: Detectives have now determined he was targeted by the shooter, and have deemed the incident to be a "GVI related shooting."

York City's Group Violence Initiative, which is a version of the national Group Violence Intervention initiative, aims to reduce gun violence by targeting those committing it, as well as those around such violence who have sway in their communities and who are currently on adult probation.

District Judge Linda Williams arraigned Diaz last night at the booking unit and set his bail at $150,000, according to court records.

Police are still asking that anyone with information about the shooting call them at 717-846-1234, or text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411. The texting service is anonymous and is the best way to get information to police, officials have said.

